Chief Minister Punjab Announces Relief Package For Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Chief Minister Punjab announces relief package for flood affectees

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi declaring all flood affected areas as calamity hit, announced to waive off water rates, and land revenue in Rajanpur, Taunsa, DG Khan and Esakhel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi declaring all flood affected areas as calamity hit, announced to waive off water rates, and land revenue in Rajanpur, Taunsa, DG Khan and Esakhel.

He was chairing a meeting to review the flood situation and relief operations in Rajanpur, Taunsa and DG Khan, here on Monday.

The CM directed to deliver the financial aid to the flood victims as soon as possible, adding that damages to houses, crops and livestock would be fully compensated. A survey should be started as soon as possible to recompense for the damages, he emphasised. Additional funds would be provided to help and fully compensate the flood victims for their losses, he assured.

He asked the Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) and Director General PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority) to leave for flood-hit areas and ordered the constitution of the cabinet committee for disaster management without delay. An emergency plan should also be devised to restore flood-hit roads and all arrangements should be completed in DG Khan, Taunsa, and Rajanpur, he said. Necessary equipment and food hampers should be delivered in large numbers to the affected areas, he said and asserted that the Punjab government stood with the flood-affectees.

The CM directed continuous monitoring of the water released by India and added that a plan be devised by the secretary Irrigation department to store this precious water.

"I am also grateful to the Pakistan Army for its timely help and assistance in the safe evacuation of the people" he said and thanked Corps Commander Multan. With the help of the Pakistan Army, it was made possible to save precious lives, he noted and added that the Pakistan Army was taking the lead in helping flood victims. "The Pakistan Army has stood by the nation in every hour of trial," he further said. The Punjab government appreciated the role of the Pakistan Army in helping people in distress, he said and impressed upon the philanthropists to lend a helping hand. The government would extend full support to NGOs and other organizations in their philanthropic work, he added.

The CM was briefed that a new rain spell would start in Koh-e-Suleman tomorrow (Tuesday) and would continue till August 26. There is a fear of flooding in DG Khan, Rajanpur and Taunsa once again. More than 300,000 people were affected in DG Khan and Rajanpur. The Punjab government had provided about 23,000 tents and 36,000 food hampers to the affectees.

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, IG Faisal Shahkar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, SMBR, secretaries of Irrigation, Health, Housing, Livestock, Local government, C&W departments, representatives of Pakistan Army, DG PDMA, DG Rescue 1122 attended the meeting while joint secretary water division, commissioners of DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions participated through video link.

