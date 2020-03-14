UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Announces Two Months Remission To Prisoners

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:36 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced two moths remission in sentences of prisoners in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced two moths remission in sentences of prisoners in the province.

The provincial government had taken the step with regard to prevention from coronavirus, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar said the decision would result in release of hundreds of prisonersas the Punjab government would take every step which could help in dealingwith coronavirus spread.

