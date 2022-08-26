UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Appeals To Philanthropists To Extend Support For Rehabilitation Of Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Chief Minister Punjab appeals to philanthropists to extend support for rehabilitation of flood affectees

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday appealed to the philanthropists and general public to wholeheartedly support the rehabilitation of flood affectees while the government had also set up Chief Minister Punjab Flood Relief Fund for this purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday appealed to the philanthropists and general public to wholeheartedly support the rehabilitation of flood affectees while the government had also set up Chief Minister Punjab Flood Relief Fund for this purpose.

In a statement issued here, he said the provincial government would continue taking every possible step for providing assistance and to rehabilitate the flood victims.

The people of south Punjab were facing unusual circumstances due to floods, he said, adding, it was the time to stand with the distressed people.

The rescue teams should go to every affected area to assist the affectees, he said and asserted that the government was fully committed to rehabilitating the affected population.

Alongside, the Pakistan Army, Rescue-1122, PDMA and line departments were working day and night to assist the flood affectees. The government would also appreciate the philanthropic organizations and workers lending their support to the government in rehabilitation work, the CM concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Army Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Flood Government

Recent Stories

Herrada escapes to razor-edge Vuelta triumph

Herrada escapes to razor-edge Vuelta triumph

3 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Chaudhry Parv ..

Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

3 minutes ago
 Stokes hits first hundred since taking over as Eng ..

Stokes hits first hundred since taking over as England captain

3 minutes ago
 PIA instructed free transportation of NDMA's flood ..

PIA instructed free transportation of NDMA's flood relief items

5 minutes ago
 UBG announces package for flood affected trade bod ..

UBG announces package for flood affected trade bodies

5 minutes ago
 Government seeks int'l help as monsoon rains death ..

Government seeks int'l help as monsoon rains death toll rises to 937

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.