Chief Minister Punjab appeals to philanthropists to extend support for rehabilitation of flood affectees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday appealed to the philanthropists and general public to wholeheartedly support the rehabilitation of flood affectees while the government had also set up Chief Minister Punjab Flood Relief Fund for this purpose.

In a statement issued here, he said the provincial government would continue taking every possible step for providing assistance and to rehabilitate the flood victims.

The people of south Punjab were facing unusual circumstances due to floods, he said, adding, it was the time to stand with the distressed people.

The rescue teams should go to every affected area to assist the affectees, he said and asserted that the government was fully committed to rehabilitating the affected population.

Alongside, the Pakistan Army, Rescue-1122, PDMA and line departments were working day and night to assist the flood affectees. The government would also appreciate the philanthropic organizations and workers lending their support to the government in rehabilitation work, the CM concluded.