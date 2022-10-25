Chief Minister Punjab applauds police for arresting accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has applauded the Multan police for arresting the accused involved in the murder of PTI leader Tahir Hameed Qureshi.

In a statement issued here, the CM lauded the performance of Regional Police Officer Multan Raja Riffat, CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider and the investigation team. The police have traced the blind murder case in a short period.