UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Appoints Chairmen Of 29 District OPC

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 09:11 PM

Chief Minister Punjab appoints chairmen of 29 district OPC

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has approved the appointment of Chairmen in 29 District Overseas Pakistanis Committees to facilitate Pakistani expatriates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has approved the appointment of Chairmen in 29 District Overseas Pakistanis Committees to facilitate Pakistani expatriates.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari.

It is also pertinent to mention that Deputy Commissioner of the relevant district will be the Vice Chairman of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee while Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), District Police Officer and other senior officers of District administration will be active members of the above mentioned committee.

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission refers all the complaints to the relevant district committees which then tries to address the issues as early as possible by taking up the same with the concerned departments. The constitution of these committees will make the complaints redressal mechanism more efficient and functional.

As per the notification issued, Basit Shakeel Hashmi in Rawalpindi, Adil Ali Khan in Attok, Nasir Jamil Hashmi in Chakwal, Rao Mudasser Ahmad Khan in Sargodha, Malik Zia ur Rehman in Khushab, Dr.

Qaiser Obaid Khan in Mianwali, Muhammad Asghar in Faisalabad, Ijaz Hussain in Jhang, Muhammad Naveed Alam in Toba Tek Singh, Atif Iftikhar Cheema in Gujranwala, Anwar Ali Goraya in Hafizabad, Arif Gondal in Mandi Bahauddin, Adeel Irshad Chaudhry in Gujrat, Waqas Iftikhar in Sialkot, Muhammad Irfan Abid Chaudhry in Narrowal, Malik Jahangir Hussain in Lahore, Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmad in Kasur, Waleed Hussain in Sheikhupura, Tariq Ahmad Shah in Nankana Saab, Zahid Iqbal in Sahiwal, Mian Muhammad Anwar Pasha in Okara, Muhammad Amir in Pakpattan, Safdar Ali in Vehari, Shoaib Akmal Qureshi Hashmi in Multan, Arshad Ali Sukhera in Lodhran, Mehar Azhar Javed in Khanewal, Malik Rahim Khar in Muzaffargarh, Syed Mubasher Zaman Shah in Bahawalnagar and Makhdoom Afkarul Hassan from Rahim Yar Khan will be the Chairmen of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs).

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Nasir Same Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh Vehari Mehar Anwar Ali Arshad Ali Usman Khan Shakeel All From

Recent Stories

Islands in the sun: Heatwave gives cities that sin ..

35 seconds ago

Pak can beat any side, if consistent: Azher Mehmoo ..

40 seconds ago

Minister inaugurates free mobile health unit

3 minutes ago

As Europe starts to bake, governments step in

3 minutes ago

Govt fully committed to eliminate menace of drug: ..

3 minutes ago

Mango Festival to start from June 29 in Hyderabad: ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.