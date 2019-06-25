Chief Minister Punjab appoints chairmen of 29 district OPC

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has approved the appointment of Chairmen in 29 District Overseas Pakistanis Committees to facilitate Pakistani expatriates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has approved the appointment of Chairmen in 29 District Overseas Pakistanis Committees to facilitate Pakistani expatriates.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari.

It is also pertinent to mention that Deputy Commissioner of the relevant district will be the Vice Chairman of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee while Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), District Police Officer and other senior officers of District administration will be active members of the above mentioned committee.

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission refers all the complaints to the relevant district committees which then tries to address the issues as early as possible by taking up the same with the concerned departments. The constitution of these committees will make the complaints redressal mechanism more efficient and functional.

As per the notification issued, Basit Shakeel Hashmi in Rawalpindi, Adil Ali Khan in Attok, Nasir Jamil Hashmi in Chakwal, Rao Mudasser Ahmad Khan in Sargodha, Malik Zia ur Rehman in Khushab, Dr.

Qaiser Obaid Khan in Mianwali, Muhammad Asghar in Faisalabad, Ijaz Hussain in Jhang, Muhammad Naveed Alam in Toba Tek Singh, Atif Iftikhar Cheema in Gujranwala, Anwar Ali Goraya in Hafizabad, Arif Gondal in Mandi Bahauddin, Adeel Irshad Chaudhry in Gujrat, Waqas Iftikhar in Sialkot, Muhammad Irfan Abid Chaudhry in Narrowal, Malik Jahangir Hussain in Lahore, Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmad in Kasur, Waleed Hussain in Sheikhupura, Tariq Ahmad Shah in Nankana Saab, Zahid Iqbal in Sahiwal, Mian Muhammad Anwar Pasha in Okara, Muhammad Amir in Pakpattan, Safdar Ali in Vehari, Shoaib Akmal Qureshi Hashmi in Multan, Arshad Ali Sukhera in Lodhran, Mehar Azhar Javed in Khanewal, Malik Rahim Khar in Muzaffargarh, Syed Mubasher Zaman Shah in Bahawalnagar and Makhdoom Afkarul Hassan from Rahim Yar Khan will be the Chairmen of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs).