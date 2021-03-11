UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Approves Funds Release For Medicines To Cancer Patients

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:04 PM

Chief Minister Punjab approves funds release for medicines to cancer patients

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval for the release of funds for providing free of cost medicines to cancer patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval for the release of funds for providing free of cost medicines to cancer patients.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government will provide Rs 860 million for the provision of free of cost medicines to cancer patients.

Release of funds will help continue the process of provision of free medicines to the cancer patients, he added.

Usman Buzdar directed timely release of funds in future for providing medicines to cancer patients.

A meeting of the cabinet committee for finance and development was held under the chair of Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht in which approval was given to release funds for providing free medicines to the cancer patients on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

