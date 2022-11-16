Chief Minister Punjab approves purchase of 1200 drone cameras for police

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday accorded a principle approval to purchase of 1200 drone cameras for the police and other departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday accorded a principle approval to purchase of 1200 drone cameras for the police and other departments.

The chief minister apprised that the drone technology would be fully utilized for the public safety along with providing facilities to the masses.

He vowed that he would make the policing system latest through the drone technology across the province and 1000 drone cameras would be taken only for the police, adding that latest policing system would be promoted in the province with the help of drone technology and the capacity-building of the patrolling police will be enhanced.

He maintained that street crimes and other crimes would be overcome in the province with the help of drone technology. The drone cameras would prove to be beneficial in order to bring the culprits and other elements in the stern grip of law with the help of latest drone technology, he said and added with the help of drone cameras crime incidents could be prevented in future with the monitoring of parks and other recreational sites.

The chief minister said that the parks and recreational sites could be effectively monitored and any unpleasant incident could be immediately reported so as the concerned departments would be able to give a timely response in this regard.

He highlighted that with the help of night vision drone cameras the law and order situation could be improved during night time, adding that the advance information about floods could also be obtained with the help of drone technology and the flow of water in the rivers could also be monitored 24 hours, he asserted.

The concerned departments would be issued red alert in the wake of flood condition through the drone technology. The relief activities especially provision of medicines and edibles to the affectees could also be benefitted through the drone technology, he maintained.

He said that during fire eruption, earthquake or any other natural calamity, the relief activities could be launched on timely basis in the affected areas with the help of drone technology.

The Agriculture department could be immensely benefitted from the drone technology, he said and added that an effective spray could be possible on the fields with the help of big drones.

Parvez Elahi said that locust and other insects could be eradicated before time and agri production would be increased, he added.

It would also help to make correct estimates of the production of fields, he said and added that with the help of drone cameras many precious lives could be saved with regard to the rescue activities.

He disclosed that a separate wing would be established in Punjab for implementation on this programme and the usage of drone technology. The staff would be imparted training from a Chinese company about the usage of drone technology, he asserted.

The CM directed the police and other concerned departments to formulate their final recommendations for taking drone cameras and added that the concerned departments should submit their final reports at the earliest keeping in view their needs.

The CM underscored the attainment of drone technology was a unique and latest ever programme in the history of Punjab.

Parvez Elahi met with a delegation of an eminent drone technology company Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI).

The delegation comprised Mr. Lai Man Yuk, Mr. Colt Chen, Mr. Lumen XU, Mr. Honjingye Zhang, Mr Man Yuk Lai, Mr. Zhenwen Lian, Mr. Alistair KUNG.

The Chinese company delegation gave a detailed briefing to the CM with regard to improving different services through the drone technology.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Capt (retd) Asad Ullah Khan, Caretaker IG Police Kanwar Shahrukh, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Irrigation, DG Rescue-1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer, DG PDMA and concerned officials were present in the meeting.