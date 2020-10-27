UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Approves Release Of 25,000-ton Wheat To Flour Mills Daily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:33 PM

Chief Minister Punjab approves release of 25,000-ton wheat to flour mills daily

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved release of 25,000-ton wheat to flour mills daily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved release of 25,000-ton wheat to flour mills daily.

In a statement issued here, the CM stated the decision was made to stabilise flour prices and pointed out that Punjab was the only province where 20kg flour bag was available for Rs.

860.

The CM said he was personally monitoring the flour prices as well as the release of wheat to flour mills while the government would continue to take steps to facilitate the citizens, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Wheat Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

UK Government Faces Fresh Legal Challenge Over Arm ..

30 seconds ago

Punjab Governor, Chief Minister lead rally to mark ..

33 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves 58 more seats for AJ ..

34 seconds ago

NPT tales out rallies to mark Kashmir black day

41 seconds ago

Iran Records Highest Rate of COVID-19 Deaths, Infe ..

17 minutes ago

GPKSC holds black day rally against continual Ind ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.