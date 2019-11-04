UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Approves Restoration Of Flour Supply To KPK

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:56 PM

Chief Minister Punjab approves restoration of flour supply to KPK

The Punjab government will restore the supply of flour to Khyber Pakhtukhwa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab government will restore the supply of flour to Khyber Pakhtukhwa.

This was decided by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while presiding over a meeting held in his office here on Monday. He directed the Punjab Food Department in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government would fulfill the flour needs of KPK, adding that decision had been made to restore the supply of flour to KPK as a gesture of goodwill for the people of KPK province.

The flour supply to the KPK would be regularly monitored and the chief minister also directed to constitute a joint committee of Punjab and KPK provinces to monitor the steps taken in this regard.

The KPK food minister welcomed the decision and while thanking Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he said that the step would be helpful in fulfilling food needs of the KPK province.

Food Ministers of KPK and Punjab namely Qalandar Khan Lodhi and Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Chief Secretary, secretaries of food departments of Punjab and KPK provinces, finance secretary and others were also present.

