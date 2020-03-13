UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Approves Upgradation Of DHQ Hospital Layyah

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved upgradation of DHQ hospital Layyah that would add another 215 bed to the health facility after completion of the project.

Punjab government has notified hospital's upgradation by virtue of efforts made by MPA Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani and the 125-bed hospital would become a 340-bed health facility,according to an official release issued here Friday.

The MPA, during visit to the hospital, handed over the notification to MS Dr. Atiq Ur Rahman and said that provincial government was taking practical steps to upgrade health facilities with state of the art infrastructure, surgical instruments and availability of surgeons and health professionals in far flung and less developed areas.

Gilani said that DHQ hospital would get funding in accordance with its upgraded stature of 340-bed hospital.

He disclosed that construction of a mother and child health care hospital would also begin soon in Layyah.

MS hospital thanked CM Punjab, and secretary health for the initiative meant for well being of people of Layyah adding that it would resolve the problem of shortage of beds, and medicines.

The MPA visited different sections of the hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

