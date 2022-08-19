UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Asks Line Depts To Be Vigilant To Deal With New Rain Spell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered to take emergency measures to deal with the situation in the wake of a new rain spell in Koh-e-Suleman and asked the administration to take steps in coordination with Rescue 1122 and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

In a statement issued here on Friday, he stressed that no effort should be spared in the rescue and relief operations in Rajanpur and DG Khan.

The chief minister asked the line departments to remain alert and relief activities should be accelerated in the affected areas. He directed to increase the number of relief camps, saying that necessary resources should be used to relocate the people to safe places. Similarly, continued supply of medicines, food and fodder for livestock should be ensured as well, he added.

