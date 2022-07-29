UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Asks Line Depts To Remain Alert In Wake Of Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Chief Minister Punjab asks line depts to remain alert in wake of rains

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has asked the line departments to remain alert in the wake of rains in different cities including Lahore and directed WASAs, Rescue 1122 and PDMA to take steps to deal with the situation arising from the rain spell

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has asked the line departments to remain alert in the wake of rains in different cities including Lahore and directed WASAs, Rescue 1122 and PDMA to take steps to deal with the situation arising from the rain spell.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said that organised work should be done for the timely drainage of water by utilizing the required machinery. He directed the officials concerned to monitor water disposal in the field and asked the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic to ease the citizens' movement.

The CM also ordered 24/7 monitoring of water flow in the Chenab River and added that the administration of the concerned districts should take necessary measures for the safety of the local population. Timely evacuation of people from the villages around Chenab River should be ensured for shifting them to safer places, he said and added that best arrangements should be made to avoid any untoward situation.

