Chief Minister Punjab Assures Assistance To Balochistan People

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Chief Minister Punjab assures assistance to Balochistan people

Balochistan Minister for Food Engr Zmarak Khan Achakzai called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Food Engr Zmarak Khan Achakzai called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

Parvez Elahi expressed complete solidarity with the people of Balochistan for the promotion of inter-provincial harmony and expressed concern over the severe shortage of wheat in Balochistan. "Balochistan is the younger brother and Punjab stands with it as the elder brother," he added. "Although there is a shortage of wheat in Punjab but we will not leave the people of Balochistan alone," he said.

Punjab would send 64500 metric tons of wheat to Balochistan at a cost rate, he said. Despite the wheat shortage in Punjab, the province was providing wheat to Balochistan in the spirit of brotherhood, he added and assured that the Punjab government would assist in meeting the food needs of Balochistan.

Parvez Elahi also expressed his heartfelt grief over the loss of life and property due to rains and floods in Balochistan.

Food Minister Punjab Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Adviser Aamer Saeed Raan and food secretary were also present.

