Chief Minister Punjab attends Chief Justice of Lahore High Court oath taking ceremony

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday attended the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Justice (CJ) of Lahore High Court Justice Ameer-ud-Din Bhatti at Governor House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday attended the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Justice (CJ) of Lahore High Court Justice Ameer-ud-Din Bhatti at Governor House.

The chief minister felicitated the new CJ on taking oath. He also expressed good wishes to the new chief justice.

