Chief Minister Punjab attends Cholistan Rally ceremony, inaugurates various projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar reached Cholistan Bahawalpur and visited Tourism Development Corporation Punjab resorts on Saturday. He also inaugurated various development projects for Bahawalpur. He also participated in the ceremony of Cholistan Desert Rally 2021

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar reached Cholistan Bahawalpur and visited Tourism Development Corporation Punjab resorts on Saturday.

He also inaugurated various development projects for Bahawalpur. He also participated in the ceremony of Cholistan Desert Rally 2021. He also inaugurated TDCP Cholistan desert resort and double-decker bus service for the tourists for Bahawalpur.

Usman Buzdar inspected the double-decker bus and purchased the first ticket of worth Rs300. The route of double-decker bus includes SD High school, Commissioner House, DC Chowk, Bahawal Club, CMH Chowk, Museum, Central library, BVH Hospital, Fawara Chowk, Noor Mehal, Ahmedpuri Gate, Darawar Gate, Farid Gate, Mori Gate, and zoo.

Usman Buzdar announced to name after civil hospital Bahawalpur to Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi. Usman Buzdar said that tourism is very close to his heart, Covid-19 affected the tourist activities, now the same is being restored.

He said that another promise made with the people of Bahawalpur has been fulfilled. Double-decker bus service is a gift for the citizens of Bahawalpur from PTI government. People will be able to visit tourist and historical places through this double-decker bus.

Special rates have been fixed for the elderly and differently-abled people. He said that Punjab will be turned into a tourist hub from Marri to the Cholistan, as Punjab has a great potential in this sector.

Promoting tourism will create new job opportunities, chief minister stated. He further maintained that the government will take all possible steps to promote tourism in the province and more buses will be provided in this regard if needed.

The scope of double-decker buses will be extended to the other cities as well. Government is focusing on the development of backward areas. The funds allocated for Southern Punjab have been ring-fenced.

Secretaries appointed in Southern Punjab secretariat have been empowered.

The journey of progress and development will be continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Usman Buzdar also attended the Cholistan Desert Rally 2021 in Dilwish Stadium.

The paragliders made low flight near the stage and gave a guard of honour to the chief minister. Usman Buzdar witness desert bike race and appreciated their professional expertise of the bikers.

He also inspected food courts and stalls of local handicrafts. Usman Buzdar congratulated administration and the concerned institutions for holding successful Cholistan Desert Rally. He said such events not only promote tourism but also highlight the soft image of the country.

He termed public interest in Cholistan rally a good omen. Usman Buzdar while talking to media in the Cholistan said that there is no shortage of funds to TDCP. Usman Buzdar further maintained that he is ready to provide as many resources as TDCP required.

Funds of 200 million have been released for the water supply schemes in the Cholistan. Special relaxation will be given to the local teachers of Cholistan in recruitment. The quota of the veterinary sector will also be enhanced in the Cholistan.

Off-Grid electricity will be provided to the Cholistan and other same areas. He said that I am visiting every nook and corner of Punjab and personally monitor the development projects and review the peoples' problems.

He asked the media to point out the problems and ensure prompt action on their news. He assured that inquiry on media concern issues. He said that the candidates have been announced for the Senate election.

Victory will be ours in Senate Insha Allah. Election ordinance of local government has been issued and the government wants to transfer the power at the grass-root level. Local government elections will soon be held in Punjab. Advisor Tourism Asif Mehmood, local parliamentarians and high officials were also present on the occasion.