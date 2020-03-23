UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Calls Cabinet Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:38 PM

Chief Minister Punjab calls cabinet meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called the 28th provincial cabinet meeting on March 24 to discuss 17-points agenda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called the 28th provincial cabinet meeting on March 24 to discuss 17-points agenda.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, the meeting will also be briefedabout the situation arising in the wake of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab March Cabinet Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fitch Confirms 'BB' Aeroflot Rating, Downgrades Ou ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Debt Burden to Grow Significantly Amid C ..

2 minutes ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Teachers, Studen ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President urges Ulema to guide people in light ..

2 minutes ago

Traffic police accelerates awareness of COVID19, d ..

8 minutes ago

WHO Needs to Publicly Explain Health Risks of Wild ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.