Chief Minister Punjab Calls Cabinet Meeting
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called the 28th provincial cabinet meeting on March 24 to discuss 17-points agenda.
According to a handout issued here on Monday, the meeting will also be briefedabout the situation arising in the wake of coronavirus.