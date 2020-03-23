Chief Minister Punjab calls cabinet meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called the 28th provincial cabinet meeting on March 24 to discuss 17-points agenda

According to a handout issued here on Monday, the meeting will also be briefedabout the situation arising in the wake of coronavirus.