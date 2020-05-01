UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Chairs Meeting On New Cleanliness System For Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:18 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Friday to review the new cleanliness system of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

It has been proposed in the new system that Lahore should be divided into six zones. Urban localities would be divided into four zones, while rural areas would be divided into two zones and garbage would be collected from homes through vehicles. Citizens would hand over their garbage to the vehicles. The shortage of containers would also be met and tracking system would be installed in garbage collecting vehicles.

The meeting was told that garbage would be handed over to five stations for its onward transfer to landfill sites. It was also proposed in a meeting to develop a new landfill site to properly dispose of the garbage.

The CM ordered for further improving the cleanliness system in the provincial metropolis, adding that the new model should be materialised at the earliest.

Similarly, he ordered for improving the service delivery mechanism, as the whole city of Lahore would be covered under the new system. There was also a need to start work on waste-to-energy mechanism, he added.

The CM was briefed by Secretary Local Government and Consultant Dr Nasir Javed that around six thousand tons of solid waste was generated daily in Lahore and citizens did not put their garbage into containers. It was stated that the option of setting up new landfill sites was available on the other side of river Ravi and Akhterabad. The meeting was told that the new contract would be awarded up to September.

The CM appreciated the performance of secretary local government, LWMC and consultant for devising a new cleanliness model.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Secretary Finance, Chairman and Managing Director LWMC and others attended the meeting.

