Chief Minister Punjab Chairs Meeting To Review Eid-ul-Azha Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:31 PM

Chief Minister Punjab chairs meeting to review Eid-ul-Azha arrangements

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Friday in which security and cleanliness arrangements for the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha were reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Friday in which security and cleanliness arrangements for the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha were reviewed.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to take the best security measures for Eid congregations, and directed that cabinet committee on law and order to ensure implementation of the devised security plan.

The line departments should keep a vigilant eye on anti-state elements, he said and adding that special teams should be constituted for stopping one-wheeling and asked the police to take action against those resorting to firing into the air.

Usman Buzdar asked the administration and solid waste management companies to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha and said that he would not go on leave during the Eid days and would visit any city across the province to review the situation there.

The line departments should also be fully prepared in the wake of rains and cleanliness in cattle markets should be ensured, along with making special arrangements to keep smooth flow of traffic around cattle markets.

He said that the best arrangements should be ensured for timely disposal of animals' innards and further said that spray should also be conducted in big cities.

Citizens complaints with regard to the cleanliness should be disposed of without any delay. He ordered that the swings installed in parks should be examined to keep the lives of citizens safe and secure.

The chief minister was briefed that a provincial level control room would be set up to monitor cleanliness arrangements round-the-clock.

Price control measures were reviewed, and it was decided that 'Roti' price would remain the same. Various steps were discussed to make 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign a success along with an early solution to various matters pertaining to establishment of new 'Arazi Centres' and acquiring of land for low-cost housing schemes.

