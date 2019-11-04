Chief Minister Punjab chairs meeting to review steps regarding farmers' welfare

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Monday, in which steps relating to welfare and protection of the rights of the farmers were reviewed.

The meeting also reviewed steps to expedite the industrial process along with review of proposals regarding revision of support prices of wheat and sugarcane.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that rights of farmers would be protected by the government as Punjab was an agrarian province and promotion of agro-based economy was a priority of the government.

He said the incumbent government had given full reward of hard work of sugarcane and wheat growers and sugarcane farmers would be fully rewarded of their hard work in the next season as well.

He said that sugar mills owners would give valid receipts to the sugarcane farmers and no one would be allowed to usurp the rights of the farmers.

He said that new industrial estates were being developed in the province. He directed that PIEDMC should expedite the work on Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park Project along with early disposal of pending matters relating to Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad.

He further directed to immediately start the construction of link roads of Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad.

Provincial ministers Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Malik Nauman Langriyal, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.