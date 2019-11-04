UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Chairs Meeting To Review Steps Regarding Farmers' Welfare

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:58 PM

Chief Minister Punjab chairs meeting to review steps regarding farmers' welfare

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Monday, in which steps relating to welfare and protection of the rights of the farmers were reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Monday, in which steps relating to welfare and protection of the rights of the farmers were reviewed.

The meeting also reviewed steps to expedite the industrial process along with review of proposals regarding revision of support prices of wheat and sugarcane.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that rights of farmers would be protected by the government as Punjab was an agrarian province and promotion of agro-based economy was a priority of the government.

He said the incumbent government had given full reward of hard work of sugarcane and wheat growers and sugarcane farmers would be fully rewarded of their hard work in the next season as well.

He said that sugar mills owners would give valid receipts to the sugarcane farmers and no one would be allowed to usurp the rights of the farmers.

He said that new industrial estates were being developed in the province. He directed that PIEDMC should expedite the work on Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park Project along with early disposal of pending matters relating to Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad.

He further directed to immediately start the construction of link roads of Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad.

Provincial ministers Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Malik Nauman Langriyal, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur Government Wheat Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Provincial minister meets international business g ..

1 minute ago

Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan transfer ..

1 minute ago

Steps being taken to control price hike: Minister

4 minutes ago

Punjab cabinet to meet tomorrow

4 minutes ago

Gunmen kill student in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Guinean Police Kill Protester After Clashes Mar Fu ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.