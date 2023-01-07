Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi grieves over loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on the Faisalabad Gojra road.

CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons.

CM directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons in the accident.CM sought a report about the accident and directed the administration to take further action by bringing the driver found responsible of committing this negligence in the stern grip of law.