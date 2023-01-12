UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Chairs Law And Order Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs law and order meeting

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office to review the law and order situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office to review the law and order situation in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Capt. (retd) Asadullah Khan, IG Police Aamir Zulfiqar and Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti attended the meeting.

The CM appreciated the improvement in the general law and order situation in the province, adding that all resources were being provided to protect the life and property of the people.

The safety of the people was a priority, he stressed and directed that indiscriminate action should be continued against criminals. Crackdown should be done indiscriminately against elements displaying arms, he said.

Indiscriminate action should be taken on arms display and the law prohibiting the display of weapons should be strictly implemented, he added.

