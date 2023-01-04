Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gives cash prizes, certificates to rescuers for saving life

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gave a prize of five lakh rupees and a certificate of appreciation to rescuer Abdul Rehman who led the rescue operation of safely descending a man who ascended the clock tower in Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gave a prize of five lakh rupees and a certificate of appreciation to rescuer Abdul Rehman who led the rescue operation of safely descending a man who ascended the clock tower in Faisalabad.

He also gave a reward of one lakh rupees each and certificates of appreciation to rescuers Arsalan Ahmad, Rafaqat Beg, Fahad Amin and Engr Ehtisham for their role in the rescue operation.

The CM appreciated their hard work and commitment to duty to save the citizens and added that Rescue 1122 has the honor of being the first to arrive in disasters or difficult times. "The Faisalabad rescuers have set a high example of duty and we are proud of the institution. I had created this institution which, today, is like a big shade to the needy," he added.

DG Rescue 1122 and others were also present.