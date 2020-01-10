UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Condemns Blast In Satellite Town Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:11 PM

Chief Minister Punjab condemns blast in Satellite Town Quetta

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the blast in Satellite Town Quetta and expressed deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of DSP Aman Ullah and other people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the blast in Satellite Town Quetta and expressed deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of DSP Aman Ullah and other people.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with bereaved family members of martyrs, besides praying for the early recovery of injured.

He said that "We salute the sacrifices of martyrs".

He further maintained that enemies were trying to create instability in country. He said that nefarious designs of anti-state elements would be foiled with unity.

