Chief Minister Punjab condemns firing on security forces in DI Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condemned the firing incident by the terrorists in the area of Dera Ismail Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condemned the firing incident by the terrorists in the area of Dera Ismail Khan.

He paid tributes to the sacrifices of two security forces personnel embracing martyrdom due to firing, saying that Naik Sajid Hussain and the Sepoy Muhammad Israr attained the highest place of martyrdom.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that the brave sons of the pure land laid down their lives for the sake of peace and integrity of their dear homeland. The nation salutes the exemplary sacrifice of martyred Naik Sajid and the martyred Sepoy Muhammad Israr, he mentioned. The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the families of martyred.