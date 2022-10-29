UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Condemns Firing On Security Forces In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Chief Minister Punjab condemns firing on security forces in DI Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condemned the firing incident by the terrorists in the area of Dera Ismail Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condemned the firing incident by the terrorists in the area of Dera Ismail Khan.

He paid tributes to the sacrifices of two security forces personnel embracing martyrdom due to firing, saying that Naik Sajid Hussain and the Sepoy Muhammad Israr attained the highest place of martyrdom.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that the brave sons of the pure land laid down their lives for the sake of peace and integrity of their dear homeland. The nation salutes the exemplary sacrifice of martyred Naik Sajid and the martyred Sepoy Muhammad Israr, he mentioned. The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the families of martyred.

Related Topics

Firing Chief Minister Punjab Dera Ismail Khan

Recent Stories

Suzuki brought the much-lauded My Suzuki My Story ..

Suzuki brought the much-lauded My Suzuki My Story Season 3 to a conclusive end i ..

14 minutes ago
 Hackers, abusers and regulators may vex Musk at Tw ..

Hackers, abusers and regulators may vex Musk at Twitter

4 minutes ago
 Institutions working within constitutional domains ..

Institutions working within constitutional domains in 'Naya Pakistan': Marriyum ..

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Turkiye on Repub ..

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Turkiye on Republic Day

4 minutes ago
 Russia Notifies UN Chief About Suspension of Parti ..

Russia Notifies UN Chief About Suspension of Participation in Grain Deal - Lette ..

4 minutes ago
 Wasa for taking strict action against defaulters

Wasa for taking strict action against defaulters

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.