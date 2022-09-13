Chief Minister Punjab condemns Swat blast

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday condemned the blast near the car of Idris Khan, a member of the peace committee in Swat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday condemned the blast near the car of Idris Khan, a member of the peace committee in Swat.

The chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of five persons including Idris Khan.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.