Chief Minister Punjab Condemns Swat Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday condemned the blast near the car of Idris Khan, a member of the peace committee in Swat

The chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of five persons including Idris Khan.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

