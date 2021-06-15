Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on FC

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned attack on FC in Quetta in which four personnel lost their lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned attack on FC in Quetta in which four personnel lost their lives.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and said the martyred officials are the heroes of the nation.

A few terrorists cannot weaken the strong determination of the nation and "We are all united for the complete elimination of scourge of terrorism," he added.