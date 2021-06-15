UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Condemns Terrorist Attack On FC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:53 AM

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on FC

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned attack on FC in Quetta in which four personnel lost their lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned attack on FC in Quetta in which four personnel lost their lives.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and said the martyred officials are the heroes of the nation.

A few terrorists cannot weaken the strong determination of the nation and "We are all united for the complete elimination of scourge of terrorism," he added.

Related Topics

Attack Chief Minister Quetta Punjab All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

40 minutes ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

1 hour ago

Land degradation threatens well-being of humans, s ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab focuses on environment, agriculture, wildli ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

2 hours ago

NA Business Advisory Committee finalizes agenda fo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.