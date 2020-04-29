UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:37 PM

Chief Minister Punjab condemns unprovoked Indian firing

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned unprovoked firing on civilian population along the line of control by Indian forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned unprovoked firing on civilian population along the line of control by Indian forces.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that the whole world was busy in dealing with coronavirus pandemic while Modi regime was making target the civilians.

India has gone to every extent of brutality in Occupied Kashmir and Hindu supremacist Modi was the worst renascence of Hitler, he deplored and warned India to avoid its state-sponsored brutalities in the garb of coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar said it was sanguine that oppressed Kashmiris were fully determined despite continued Indian brutalities and the Pakistani nation salute their bravery.

Pakistan would continue its all-out support to the freedom struggle ofoppressed Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir, the CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister World Punjab Line Of Control Adolf Hitler Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

40 minutes ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

55 minutes ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

55 minutes ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

2 hours ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.