Chief Minister Punjab condemns unprovoked Indian firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned unprovoked firing on civilian population along the line of control by Indian forces.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that the whole world was busy in dealing with coronavirus pandemic while Modi regime was making target the civilians.

India has gone to every extent of brutality in Occupied Kashmir and Hindu supremacist Modi was the worst renascence of Hitler, he deplored and warned India to avoid its state-sponsored brutalities in the garb of coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar said it was sanguine that oppressed Kashmiris were fully determined despite continued Indian brutalities and the Pakistani nation salute their bravery.

Pakistan would continue its all-out support to the freedom struggle ofoppressed Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir, the CM added.