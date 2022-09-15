Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sorrow and grief over the death of former cricket umpire Asad Rauf and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sorrow and grief over the death of former cricket umpire Asad Rauf and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

Parvez Elahi said that late Asad Rauf had a unique place in umpiring. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved family.