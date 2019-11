Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Aashiq Hussain Qureshi, cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Aashiq Hussain Qureshi, cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

In his condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.