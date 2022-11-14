UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Death Of AC Pattoki

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of AC Pattoki

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Qasim Mehboob in a traffic accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Qasim Mehboob in a traffic accident.

In a condolence message on Monday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

Qasim Mehboob was a dutiful, capable officer, he said and regretted the death of the driver. The CM also ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Punjab Driver Traffic Pattoki Family Best

Recent Stories

PPP taking steps for provision of facilities to pe ..

PPP taking steps for provision of facilities to people: Kamran Khan Khilji

7 minutes ago
 NMU holds seminar to mark World Diabetes Day

NMU holds seminar to mark World Diabetes Day

7 minutes ago
 Diabetes increasing due to unhealthy lifestyle: Pu ..

Diabetes increasing due to unhealthy lifestyle: Punjab CM

7 minutes ago
 Fog likely to develop over a few places in plain a ..

Fog likely to develop over a few places in plain areas of Punjab: PMD

7 minutes ago
 EU Officially Launches Training Mission for Ukrain ..

EU Officially Launches Training Mission for Ukrainian Military - Czech Presidenc ..

16 minutes ago
 Walk held to mark World Diabetes Day

Walk held to mark World Diabetes Day

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.