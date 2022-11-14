Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of AC Pattoki

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Qasim Mehboob in a traffic accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Qasim Mehboob in a traffic accident.

In a condolence message on Monday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

Qasim Mehboob was a dutiful, capable officer, he said and regretted the death of the driver. The CM also ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured.