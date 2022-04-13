UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Death Of Brother Of Sardar Jaffar Leghari

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 10:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited the residence of Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari MNA to express condolence on the death of his brother Sardar Umer Khan Leghari.

The CM offered Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

