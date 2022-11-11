UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Death Of Ch Abdul Jabbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Chairman Public news and A Plus tv Chaudhry Abdul Jabbar.

In a message issued here on Friday, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

