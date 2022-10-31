Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Constable Liaquat Ali

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of police driver Constable Liaquat Ali due to a heart attack while on duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of police driver Constable Liaquat Ali due to a heart attack while on duty.

The CM announced financial assistance of Rs2 million for the heirs. Punjab government would take care of the bereaved family and they would not be left alone, he added.