UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Death Of Constable Liaquat Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Constable Liaquat Ali

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of police driver Constable Liaquat Ali due to a heart attack while on duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of police driver Constable Liaquat Ali due to a heart attack while on duty.

The CM announced financial assistance of Rs2 million for the heirs. Punjab government would take care of the bereaved family and they would not be left alone, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Driver Family Million

Recent Stories

Police recover two stolen vehicles after encounter ..

Police recover two stolen vehicles after encounter

2 minutes ago
 NCRC summons DC over expulsion of minority child

NCRC summons DC over expulsion of minority child

2 minutes ago
 Traffic police launch campaign for road safety

Traffic police launch campaign for road safety

2 minutes ago
 Japan Spends Record $43Bln to Prop Up National Cur ..

Japan Spends Record $43Bln to Prop Up National Currency in October - Reports

2 minutes ago
 4.7m children out-of-school in KP: PA told

4.7m children out-of-school in KP: PA told

5 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan regional office or ..

Election Commission of Pakistan regional office organizes awareness seminars for ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.