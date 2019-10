(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned poet and Na'at Khwan Ejaz Rehmani.

In his condolence message, he said Ejaz Rehmani had a style of his own in recitation of Na'at and promoted it in his unique style.

The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.