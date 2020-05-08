Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of father of anchor

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the father of anchor person and journalist Asad Kharal.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah,The Almighty, rest thedeparted soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the losswith equanimity.

