Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Death Of Father Of Lahore High Court Judge
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:06 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of the father of Justice Faisal Zaman Khan, the Judge of Lahore High Court (LHC).
In a message on Monday, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.