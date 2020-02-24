UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Death Of Father Of Lahore High Court Judge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:06 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of the father of Justice Faisal Zaman Khan, the Judge of Lahore High Court (LHC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of the father of Justice Faisal Zaman Khan, the Judge of Lahore High Court (LHC).

In a message on Monday, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

