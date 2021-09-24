Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Lt Gen (retd) Ashfaq Nadeem

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Lt Gen (retd) Ashfaq Nadeem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Lt Gen (retd) Ashfaq Nadeem.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.