Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Manzoor Junior

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former hockey Olympian Manzoor Junior.

In his condolence massage, he said that Manzoor Jr.

showed his professional skills in the field of hockey and his stick work is still remembered by hockey fans. Pakistan's hockey history is not complete without Manzoor Jr., he added.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.