Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of mother-in-law of Justice Shahid Karim

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother-in-law of Justice Shahid Karim

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother-in-law of Justice Shahid Karim.

The chief minister in his condolence message prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.