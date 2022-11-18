Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of mother-in-law of Mir Javed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrowand grief over the death of the mother-in-law of Chairman Jang Group Mir Javed-ur-Rehman (late).

The CM in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family.

CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.