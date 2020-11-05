Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Death Of Munir A. Sheikh's Wife
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the wife of lawyer Munir A. Sheikh and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.
In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.