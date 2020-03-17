Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of novelist Zafar Lashari

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Zafar Lashari, a famous Novelist of Saraiki language

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Zafar Lashari, a famous Novelist of Saraiki language.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

The Chief Minister while paying tributes to the literary services of the late said that his unforgettable achievements for the promotion of Saraiki literature will long be remembered.