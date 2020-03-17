UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Death Of Novelist Zafar Lashari

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:46 PM

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of novelist Zafar Lashari

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Zafar Lashari, a famous Novelist of Saraiki language

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Zafar Lashari, a famous Novelist of Saraiki language.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

The Chief Minister while paying tributes to the literary services of the late said that his unforgettable achievements for the promotion of Saraiki literature will long be remembered.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

'Ghabrana Nahi hey': PM to nation over fears of Co ..

15 minutes ago

NHS England Urges Hospitals to Cancel Non-Urgent S ..

2 minutes ago

French Drugs Agency Limits Paracetamol Sales to Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Hopefully No Nationwide Lockdown Will B ..

2 minutes ago

Govt working on war footing to gain self-sufficien ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Up by 345 Over Past 24 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.