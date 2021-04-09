Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Death Of Prince Philip
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:24 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and appreciated his services
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and appreciated his services.
In a statement, the CM said Prince Philip's attachment and affection for the British citizens was exemplary and we share the grief of the British royal family.