Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Prince Philip

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and appreciated his services.

In a statement, the CM said Prince Philip's attachment and affection for the British citizens was exemplary and we share the grief of the British royal family.