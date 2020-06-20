UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Death Of Prof Manzar Ayubi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:38 PM

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Prof Manzar Ayubi

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of famous poet Professor Manzar Ayubi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of famous poet Professor Manzar Ayubi.

In his condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthto the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

