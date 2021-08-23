Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Sahibzada Ziaur Rehman Shami

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sahibzada Zia-ur-Rehman Shami, brother of daily Pakistan's chief editor Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.