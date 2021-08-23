UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Death Of Sahibzada Ziaur Rehman Shami

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:28 PM

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Sahibzada Ziaur Rehman Shami

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sahibzada Zia-ur-Rehman Shami, brother of daily Pakistan's chief editor Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sahibzada Zia-ur-Rehman Shami, brother of daily Pakistan's chief editor Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

US oil prices soar on Chinese demand optimism

US oil prices soar on Chinese demand optimism

3 minutes ago
 Senate body rejects further amendments bills on ma ..

Senate body rejects further amendments bills on major ports

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Irrigation Minister chairs meeting of Indus ..

Sindh Irrigation Minister chairs meeting of Indus River Commission

4 minutes ago
 New York City to Vaccinate All Teachers, School St ..

New York City to Vaccinate All Teachers, School Staff Against COVID-19 Threat - ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir o ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

32 minutes ago
 82 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

82 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.