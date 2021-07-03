UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Demise Of SP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 07:58 PM

Chief Minister Punjab condoles demise of SP

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of SP Investigation Lodhran Ghulam Mustafa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of SP Investigation Lodhran Ghulam Mustafa.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Lodhran May Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

Making US Open will be 'very, very tight' for inju ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest murder accused

3 minutes ago

Cloudy, windy weather with chances of drizzle at ..

3 minutes ago

All main rivers flow normal: FFC

8 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in rain rela ..

9 minutes ago

Alps halt Geraint Thomas Tour de France challenge

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.