Chief Minister Punjab condoles demise of SP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of SP Investigation Lodhran Ghulam Mustafa.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.