Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Dr Mubashar Hassan's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:04 PM

Chief Minister Punjab condoles Dr Mubashar Hassan's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the renowned economist, intellectual and former Federal minister Dr Mubashar Hassan.

In a message issued on Saturday, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathiesand condoled with the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest thedeparted soul in peace.

