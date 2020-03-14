(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the renowned economist, intellectual and former federal minister Dr Mubashar Hassan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the renowned economist, intellectual and former Federal minister Dr Mubashar Hassan.

In a message issued on Saturday, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathiesand condoled with the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest thedeparted soul in peace.