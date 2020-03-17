UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Condoles Loss Of Lives Due To Roof Collapse In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:19 PM

Chief Minister Punjab condoles loss of lives due to roof collapse in Kohat

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to collapse of roof in Kohat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to collapse of roof in Kohat.

According to handout issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members.

