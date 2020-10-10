Chief Minister Punjab condoles over loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a collision between tractor trolley and coach near Vehari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a collision between tractor trolley and coach near Vehari.

The CM directed to provide best healthcare and medical facilities to the injured and said that treatment facilities to the injured be ensured.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the heirs of deceased and also sought a report about the tragic incident.