UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Congratulates National Cricket Team

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:47 PM

Chief Minister Punjab congratulates national cricket team

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the national cricket team on its victory against Bangladesh in 2nd test match and a clean sweep of the series

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the national cricket team on its victory against Bangladesh in 2nd test match and a clean sweep of the series.

In his statement, the CM said bowler Sajid Khan played a leading role in the victory of the Pakistan cricket team as the players exhibited the best of their potential in the match.

The victory of the cricket team is the result of the hard work of the players, the CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Chief Minister Bangladesh Punjab Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

3 minutes ago
 KPRA provides on spot registration to taxpayers un ..

KPRA provides on spot registration to taxpayers under three days registration dr ..

58 seconds ago
 DC for success of anti-polio campaign

DC for success of anti-polio campaign

1 minute ago
 UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helic ..

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helicopter crash

33 minutes ago
 UK to Allocate Additional $1.32Bln in Support for ..

UK to Allocate Additional $1.32Bln in Support for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

1 minute ago
 Roscosmos Re-purposing Soyuz Spaceship for Space T ..

Roscosmos Re-purposing Soyuz Spaceship for Space Tourism - Chief

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.