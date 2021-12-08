Chief Minister Punjab congratulates national cricket team

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the national cricket team on its victory against Bangladesh in 2nd test match and a clean sweep of the series

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the national cricket team on its victory against Bangladesh in 2nd test match and a clean sweep of the series.

In his statement, the CM said bowler Sajid Khan played a leading role in the victory of the Pakistan cricket team as the players exhibited the best of their potential in the match.

The victory of the cricket team is the result of the hard work of the players, the CM added.